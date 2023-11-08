KIIR organises webinar on Jammu massacre

ISLAMABAD - The Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) organized an informative webinar on the historical atrocity known as the Jammu Massacre of 1947. This significant event was held to observe Jammu Martyrs Day and aimed to shed light on the tragic events of the past and their implications on the present. The webinar, titled “Jammu Martyrs Day - Remembering the Massacre of Jammu Muslims: Indian Onslaught on Demography Then and Now,” was moderated by Chairman KIIR, Altaf Hussain Wani. Prominent speakers, including Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) , called for the creation of a comprehensive database encompassing individuals from the state of Jammu and Kashmir, immigrants living in Pakistan, Kashmiris residing abroad, and people from Gilgit Baltistan. This initiative is crucial to counter India’s ongoing efforts to engineer demographic changes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Arif Bahar, a senior journalist, provided a historical perspective on the Jammu Massacre, drawing comparisons to the Holocaust, and emphasized the importance of encouraging young researchers to delve into this critical topic. Shamim Shawl, a senior leader of the Hurriyat movement, paid heartfelt tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs who have consistently shown unwavering determination to sacrifice their lives and property for the freedom of their homeland.

Dr. Sajjad Khan, Chairman of the Kashmir Policy Research Institute, dispelled common misconceptions among the youth of Kashmir and highlighted that the allegations made by sub-nationalists closely mirrored the false petition filed by India against Pakistan in the United Nations in 1948.

Dr. Waleed Rasool discussed India’s time-gaining strategy in its transition from military occupation to annexation through the unilateral move on August 5, 2019, and explored the available options.

Dr. Ashraf Wani illuminated the enduring struggle of Kashmiris for their freedom, spanning over seven decades, and outlined its various phases.

Naila Altaf Kayani, a human rights campaigner from Azad Kashmir, delved into the presence of Patiala forces in Kashmir long before the controversial accession signed between India and the Maharaja of Kashmir.