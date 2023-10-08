ICCI calls for better development of Blue Area to boost trade activities

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Saturday urged the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to focus on the better development to Blue Area in order to facilitate the growth of trade activities in the federal capital.

It said that Blue Area is the largest commercial centre of Islamabad, which plays an important role in the development of the economy.

While talking to a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, that visited ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI said that parking is the most serious issue of the Blue Area.

He urged CDA to allow parking of vehicles on the green area of Fazal Haq Road till the construction of a parking plaza is materialized.

He said that ICCI intends to organize a mega shopping festival in the Blue Area in collaboration with TWA Blue Area to boost trade activities and enable customers to get a chance of shopping at affordable rates.

Raja Hassan Akhtar, President, Traders Welfare Association Blue Area highlighted the important issues of traders of his market.

He said that the non-availability of parking, the old sewage system and non-functional street lights are the main issues of the Blue Area and stressed that the CDA to address them on an urgent basis.

He stressed to set up a flower market in Blue Area besides pruning trees. He demanded that the CDA to set up a food street in the Blue Area, which is the need of the hour for the traders and citizens.

He said that Ahsan Bakhtawari is working actively to resolve the problems of traders and hoped that he would address the unresolved issues of traders in his remaining tenure.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President ICCI said that Blue Area is the key hub of business activities in Islamabad and urged the CDA to develop it on modern lines.

Engr. Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said that ICCI would fully cooperate with TWA Blue Area in resolving the key issues of traders to facilitate them in business development.