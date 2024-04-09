Jackie Chan marks 70th birthday

LOS Angles - Hollywood superstar Jackie Chan has addressed fans’ concerns about his health in a social media post celebrating his 70th birthday. “Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” Chan, who is best known for movies such as “Police Story” and “Rush Hour,” wrote on Instagram Sunday night. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.” Chan, who turned 70 on Sunday, struck a sentimental tone in the post, expressing surprise that he had reached the milestone so quickly. “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘being able to grow old is a fortunate thing,’” he wrote.