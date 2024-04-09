Kidnapped girl found dead in village well

GUJAR KHAN - A 10-year-old girl, Rimsha Ali who was abducted from Dulmi vil­lage in Gujar Khan, was tragically found murdered in a well near her home on Monday evening.

The victim’s mother had alerted the police on Saturday, reporting that her daughter had been kidnapped by Falak Shair, a resident of the same village. The Rescue 1122 teams discovered Noor’s body tied with rocks in the well on Monday evening.

Upon receiving the distressing news, SDPO Gujar Khan Saleem Khattak and SP Saddar Division Rawalpindi, Nabeel Khokhar, swiftly arrived to initiate inves­tigations. Khokhar mentioned that a suspect has been appre­hended, and special investiga­tion teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators.

Gathering evidence from the crime scene, the police ensured a thorough investigation from all angles. Rimsha’s body was trans­ferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Gujar Khan for medico-legal examination. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawal­pindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, also took notice of the incident, emphasizing zero tolerance for heinous crimes against children and women.