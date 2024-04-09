Tuesday, April 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Kidnapped girl found dead in village well

Our Staff Reporter
April 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN  -  A 10-year-old girl, Rimsha Ali who was abducted from Dulmi vil­lage in Gujar Khan, was tragically found murdered in a well near her home on Monday evening. 

The victim’s mother had alerted the police on Saturday, reporting that her daughter had been kidnapped by Falak Shair, a resident of the same village. The Rescue 1122 teams discovered Noor’s body tied with rocks in the well on Monday evening.

Upon receiving the distressing news, SDPO Gujar Khan Saleem Khattak and SP Saddar Division Rawalpindi, Nabeel Khokhar, swiftly arrived to initiate inves­tigations. Khokhar mentioned that a suspect has been appre­hended, and special investiga­tion teams have been formed to apprehend the perpetrators. 

Gathering evidence from the crime scene, the police ensured a thorough investigation from all angles. Rimsha’s body was trans­ferred to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) in Gujar Khan for medico-legal examination. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawal­pindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani, also took notice of the incident, emphasizing zero tolerance for heinous crimes against children and women.

Cabinet body okays amends in Sales Tax Act

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1712549558.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024