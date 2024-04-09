Tuesday, April 09, 2024
PM condemns terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Kuchlak

PM condemns terrorist attack in Khuzdar, Kuchlak
Web Desk
1:59 PM | April 09, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Khuzdar and Kuchlak in Balochistan.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the attacks.

He prayed for those who died in the blasts and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and directed to provide them best possible medical assistance.

The Prime Minister said such cowardly acts cannot deter our unflinching resolve against terrorism.

Web Desk

National

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

