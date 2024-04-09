Tuesday, April 09, 2024
PM strongly condemns Khuzdar, Kuchlak bomb blasts

PM strongly condemns Khuzdar, Kuchlak bomb blasts
Web Desk
6:17 PM | April 09, 2024
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday strongly condemned the bomb blasts that took place in Khuzdar and Kuchlak areas of Balochistan.

The prime minister, in a statement, expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and prayed for peace to the departed souls, besides sympathizing with the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities concerned to extend all possible medical treatment to those injured and prayed for their quick recovery.

“Such cowardly acts cannot deter our firm resolve against terrorism,” the prime minister reiterated. 

"Such cowardly acts cannot deter our firm resolve against terrorism," the prime minister reiterated.

Web Desk

National

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1712639365.jpg

