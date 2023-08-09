Commissioner kicks off green flags, lush green Faisalabad drive

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has kicked off “green flags, lush green Fais­alabad” drive here on Tues­day and distributed free plantlets among the gen­eral public at Chenab Club Chowk.

Speaking on the occa­sion, she said that people of Faisalabad would celebrate Jashan-e-Azadi (Indepen­dence Day) with a slogan of ‘green flags, lush green Fais­alabad’ this year.

In this connection, Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged free plant­lets and saplings for the general public so that maxi­mum tree plantation could be ensured during recent plantation drive in Faisala­bad, she added.

She further said that trees were imperative to arrest environmental pollution and this step would also help in making look of Faisalabad city more attractive.

She distributed more than 1000 saplings among the people and said that PHA was assigned the task to plant maximum trees in parks and green belts as well as at available spaces in the government land and offices.

Director General (DG) PHA Zameer Hussain, directors Chaudhry Khalid, Zaheer Ah­mad, Ehsan Ahmad and oth­ers were also present on the occasion.

BISE TO ANNOUNCE 9TH CLASS RESULTS ON 22ND

The Board of Intermedi­ate & Secondary Education (BISE) will announce results of 9th class annual examina­tion 2023 on August 22.

According to a BISE spokesman, the result will be uploaded on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10:10 am on August 22 while the result gazette would be avail­able in the CD designated bank branches.

The students could also download their results from the website after announce­ment whereas they would also be facilitated with SMS service so that they could get their results by send­ing their roll number on 800240, he added.