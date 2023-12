LAHORE - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) Friday restored gas supplies to CNG stations across Punjab and invited applications for renovation of stations. CNG Association welcomed gas revival for the CNG sector. The CNG Association Chairman said there are three thousand CNG stations in Punjab. “In Punjab, 37 lakh vehicles were on CNG,” Ghiyas Pracha added that the business of the CNG sector has remained at only 10percent.