Dowry liberation

I am writing to express my con­cerns regarding the dowry sys­tem in our country, a practice that has inflicted pain and suffer­ing on numerous families for far too long. It’s time for us to work together to solve this problem to free ourselves from the shackles of dowry-related obligations.

In Pakistan, dowry is still a deeply rooted social issue, even if it is illegal. Fathers are forced by strong social pressure to pay out­rageous dowry requirements for their daughters’ marriages. In ad­dition to impacting the families involved, this financial hardship feeds a vicious cycle that jeop­ardises people’s well-being and mental health.

We must challenge societal norms that support the prac­tice of dowries and have discus­sions about the harmful effects of this custom. The media, religious leaders, and community leaders all have a significant impact on how people perceive things and how change is encouraged.

We must come together as a so­ciety to push for change, high­lighting the significance of mar­riage founded on love, respect, and common values as opposed to worldly belongings. By speak­ing up against the pressures as­sociated with dowries, we open the door to a society that is more just and caring.

SARA MUHAMMAD ALI,

Karachi.