Dowry liberation

I am writing to express my concerns regarding the dowry system in our country, a practice that has inflicted pain and suffering on numerous families for far too long. It’s time for us to work together to solve this problem to free ourselves from the shackles of dowry-related obligations.
In Pakistan, dowry is still a deeply rooted social issue, even if it is illegal. Fathers are forced by strong social pressure to pay outrageous dowry requirements for their daughters’ marriages. In addition to impacting the families involved, this financial hardship feeds a vicious cycle that jeopardises people’s well-being and mental health.
We must challenge societal norms that support the practice of dowries and have discussions about the harmful effects of this custom. The media, religious leaders, and community leaders all have a significant impact on how people perceive things and how change is encouraged.
We must come together as a society to push for change, highlighting the significance of marriage founded on love, respect, and common values as opposed to worldly belongings. By speaking up against the pressures associated with dowries, we open the door to a society that is more just and caring.
SARA MUHAMMAD ALI,
Karachi.