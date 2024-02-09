PEC Punjab urges voters to exercise right to vote

LAHORE - Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) Punjab Ijaz Anwar Chohan has urged voters to exercise their right to vote without any fear. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for peaceful conduct of elections across the Province. He said that polling was going on in 144 national and 297 provin­cial assembly constituencies in Punjab and the polling process would continue from 8 am to 5 pm without any delay. He said that 51,000 polling stations had been established for 74.2 mil­lion registered voters of prov­ince. Chohan said that the ad­ministration, police and related institutions should ensure the conduct of impartial elections, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He said that all resources would be used for transparent elections.All control rooms were opera­tional for immediate redressal of voter complaints, he added.