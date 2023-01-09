Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government appears to be helpless regarding the flour crisis as per kilogram flour was being sold at over 150 Rupees in the local market.

The Balochistan government had not procured the allocated quota of wheat to provide the commodity to its masses and overcome the problem of shortage of wheat in the province. According to me­dia reports, the provincial government claimed that the federal and Punjab gov­ernments were not providing wheat to Balochistan. The provincial government failed to provide flour to the masses at official prices. The long queues of people can be witnessed outside all utility stores and flour mills across Balochistan for get­ting flour. The local people urged the authority’s concerns to take strict action against wheat hoard­ers and ensure the commodity at a fair price. Meanwhile, Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Saturday said that actions were being taken against wheat hoarders and flour profiteers and 11 people were arrested in the operation. She said that administrations were tak­ing action against wheat hoarders and flour profiteers in the areas on the special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. She said during opera­tions at the Eastern Bypass and Kuchlak area of Quetta, some 20 people involved in wheat hoarding and violation of price control were apprehended the other day. Farah said that Balochistan CM was taking a personal interest to get the province out of the crisis soon. The CM had asked to deal strictly with wheat hoarders and those selling flour at high prices to the public, he said, adding that warehouses were being sealed during the crackdown and all will be brought to justice. She said that the wheat shortage would be overcome soon and hoarders to be dealt with iron hands, adding that the Federal government has been asked to supply wheat at official rates. She said the centre should immediately play its role to solve the wheat shortage in the province.