Share:

Religious scholars in Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP), one of the most hit regions in latest terrorism wave, has denounced militant activities in the country.

Scholars from seminaries of different school of thoughts, including Daral Uloom Sarhad Peshawar, Daral Uloom Haqania and Tanzeemul Madaras, have issued a fatwa [decree] to decry extremism and terrorism.

The decree states the announcement for Jihad could only be made by the head of any Islamic state, adding common people had no authority in this regard. It is prohibited to violate the laws of the state.

It also states military and police officials who lost their lives to protect Pakistan are martyrs. Launching war against incumbent ruler is tantamount to treason, it says, adding that such elements subject for punishment.

Creating chaos in the guise of lingual, religious, sects and nationality differences are prohibited in the Islamic state, it says.