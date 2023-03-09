Share:

ISLAMABAD - International water Management Institute (IwMI) pakistan celebrated International women’s Day 2023 and held a seminar and panel discussion under the global UN theme ‘Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality’ in Islamabad.

The commemoration on this International women’s Day 2023 by IwMI was to raise awareness for inclusivity, technology incorporation and celebrate the pakistani woman. IwMI through UsaID funded activity water Management for enhanced productivity (wMfep) works on improving the livelihood and enriching the lives of women in the Khyber pakhtunkhwa province. women farmers have shown a keen interest in acquiring skills in livestock management and growing vegetables in their houses.

Through wMfep activity, women water professionals have been provided opportunities to participate in various technology transfer and capacity building trainings to progress their career, enrich their lives and contribute in the development of their community. women from all segments of society, from home owners, farmers, academia, researchers and livestock herders, have accelerated their development and skills by incorporating technology in their daily lives. Dr Mohsin hafeez, Country representative-IwMI pakistan, shared that “women play a significant role in crop production. half of the food produced in the developing world is due to the contribution by women.”

Dr Mark smith, D G IwMI, in his statements declared that 132 women have been engaged in various interventions under wMfep. he also stated that “the target beneficiaries of wMfep include the local population particularly women and youth in the province of Khyber pakhtunkhwa, pakistan and specifically the GomalZam Dam command area in the two districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Tank.” Muhammad Nawaz, Development specialist (water resources Management) UsaID Mission pakistan, said that “we need to seriously create institutional framework for regulating ground water so that if there is a drought, then we should have sufficient ground water.”

The chief guest steven rynecki, Director Climate and sustainable Growth Office, USAID Mission pakistan emphasised the role of technology by stating “we are using technology to try and make improvements in human capacity development, through training, through education but also through opportunities like today. putting awareness around what can digital do to improve the lives and livelihoods of pakistan especially women and girls.” The seminar showcased achievements by women water sector professionals and farmers through a walking photo gallery.