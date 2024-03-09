International Women Day observed across Northern Sindh

SUKKUR -Seminars were held across the northern Sindh to celebrate the International Women’s Day with aim to highlighting their progress and the issues con­fronted by them. The members of the civil society, NGOs, lawyers, doctors and students in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Nausharo­feroz were held on Friday to raise awareness about women empowerment and gender equality. Stalls were set up at the Ladies Gymkhana Club, Khairpur, while a rally was also taken out from SSP office to Sukkur Press Club by the Inter Global Human De­velopment Society (IGHDS). In this connection, a seminar was organised by PAHEL Pakistan at the Sukkur Arts Council. Addressing on the occasion, the participants said the Pakistani women have played a major role in the progress of the country. The Paki­stani working women both in the private and public sectors celebrated the day to celebrate their achieve­ments and the ongoing struggle for their due rights.

Senior Journalist and prominent women rights activists viz. Sahrish Khokhar, Ghazala Kashif, Far­zana Khoso, Bakhtawar Shaikh and others also ad­dressed the seminar.