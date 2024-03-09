NA appreciates contributions of women to society

ISLAMABAD - The Na­tional Assembly celebrated International Women’s Day by acknowledging the re­markable contributions of Pakistani women, especially highlighting the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, in a majority vote resolution while members of the SIC were in opposition to the resolution. Ms. Sehar Ka­mran, moved the resolution in the Lower House of Par­liament, while Ms. Sharmila Faruqui, and Shaza Fatima Khwaja, also submitted similar resolutions. Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq put the resolution, which garnered majority support despite objections from members of the SIC. Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed disappointment that opposition chose to op­pose the resolution without considering its contents, em­phasizing the importance of transcending politics for sig­nificant matters. He also ob­served that opposition had not submitted its own reso­lution and instead resorted to block a tribute to the leg­endary daughters of the na­tion. He advised the opposi­tion to realise importance of the matter and instead of opposing for the sake of op­position, should add its voice for the promotion, protec­tion and well-being of the women of Pakistan.