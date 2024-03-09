Tributes paid to female health workers

PESHAWAR - Rich tributes were paid to the role of women in every sphere of life including public health here on Friday at an event held in connection with In­ternational Women Day at Emer­gency Response Unit (ERU) in Pe­shawar.

Commissioner Peshawar Mu­hammad Zubair was the chief on the occasion.

The event was organised by Pro­vincial Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa in collaboration with District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) Peshawar.

The event was also attended by Deputy Coordinator EOC Muham­mad Zeshan Khan, Deputy Com­missioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir, officials of district administra­tion and Health Department, rep­resentatives of UNICEF, WHO and NSTOP, officials of EOC and DEOC as well as frontline female health workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Com­missioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair thanked the organisers for arranging the event to commem­orate International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to honouring the contributions of women to socie­ty especially in the field of public health.

He said that women play a key role in each and every sphere of life and their services and efforts should be acknowledged and ap­preciated at all levels.

He acknowledged that the key role of women in all walks of hu­man life is being recognised both in Islam and in Pashtun culture, adding that it is our responsi­bility to ensure the provision of these rights to the women so that they may be able to render their services to their full po­tential. Appreciating the role of frontline health workers in po­lio eradication, he said that as a result of the hard work, match­less sacrifices and strong com­mitment of polio workers, we will be able to protect our future generations from the crippling disease of polio.

Deputy Coordinator Emergen­cy Operations Centre Muhammad Zeeshan thanked Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Zubair and other distinguished guests for tak­ing time out of their busy schedule to participate in the event.