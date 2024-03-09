Water treatment plants being installed in Manora, says Karachi Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that two water treatment plants are being installed in Manora, which will provide five lakh gallons of water. He said this while addressing the in­dustrialists and businessmen on the occasion of his visit to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

President FPCCI Atif Akram Sheikh, Vice President Asif Sheikh, Muham­mad Hanif Gohar and other officials and members were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the KMC provides municipal services to the citizens of Karachi. The rate of utility tax has been reduced to Rs50 and the maximum is Rs200. However, the municipal utility tax recovery sys­tem has to be further improved.

He said that the Fire Brigade De­partment of KMC takes action every­where in the city to put off fire, Three new snorkels have been given to the fire brigade department to extinguish the fire in multi-storied buildings as soon as possible and to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that Karachi needs six thou­sand megawatts of electricity, our So­lar Parks can be built on 5500 Nalas. People who want to work on solar base and wind base energy should work with us, KMC has enough land for this purpose, he added.

The Mayor Karachi said that we want to work in the city and pro­viding maximum convenience to the citizens as it is our first priority. Businessmen and industrialists do­ing business in Karachi should lend us a hand in this work. New four-lane Jam Sadiq bridge in Korangi is being constructed which will improve traf­fic flow in the industrial area, he said.

He said that the government of Sindh and KMC are doing everything possible to promote industrial, com­mercial and economic activities. Ac­tions are being taken and a policy is being made which is in the interest of water.