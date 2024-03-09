Zardari or Achakzai? Polling underway for presidential election

Voting for the presdential elections to elect the 14th President of Pakistan for next five years is underway in national and provincial assemblies which will continue till 4 pm.

Asif Ali Zardari, the co-chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, the chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), are vying for the prestigious office.

The first vote for the presidential election was polled by Amer Talal while Abdul Aleem Khan cast the second vote.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, a joint candidate of Pakistan People’s Party, PML-N, MQM-P and other coalition parties is contesting the presidential election against Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai, the candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

Sherry Rehman will act as polling agent for Asif Ali Zardari while Senator Sardar Shafique will be the polling agent for Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq is acting as presding officer for the election.

Voters are required to bring the identity card issued by the National and provincial assemblies and Senate Secretariat with them. On the ballot paper, the voter will put a cross with a special pencil in front of the name of the candidate of their choice.

The voting for the presidential position will be conducted simultaneously in the Senate, National Assembly, and four provincial assemblies. The voting will take place from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Voting is held through a secret ballot.

A joint session of the parliament will be held at the parliament house in Islamabad today (Saturday) in which the members of National Assembly and the Senate will exercise their right to vote.

Similarly, the provincial assemblies will hold their sessions today (Saturday) for the election.

As per constitutional provisions, the Chief Election Commissioner will serve as the Returning Officer for the presidential election.