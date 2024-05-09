Thursday, May 09, 2024
Naqvi directs CDA to speed up development work

Web Desk
12:54 AM | May 09, 2024
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Capital Development Authority on Wednesday.

He was received by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Later, the interior minister headed a detailed meeting for over three hours during which he ordered the immediate development of non-developing sectors for 20 years.

He directed the authorities to resolve the issue of land by giving the plots to those who have paid the money.

The interior minister also ordered to digitize the land records of Islamabad while giving CDA the task of computerizing the land records in six months.

Naqvi said that for the convenience of the citizens of Islamabad, a high-speed one-window system would be established in the CDA.

Moreover, he said the work of making cycling and walking tracks on green belts should be completed soon.

