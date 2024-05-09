Pakistan, Qatar review bilateral trade ties

Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday reviewed bilateral trade and investment relations with a particular focus on cooperation in energy, mining and aviation sectors.

The ties were discussed in a meeting held between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi accompanied by senior delegates from the Qatar Investment Authority.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global developments especially the dire situation in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar admired Qatar’s active role as a mediator with regard to the Palestine-Israel conflict and emphasised that peace in the region could only be ensured through the establishment of a viable, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Minister of State conveyed message from the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, reiterating steadfast support for Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underscored the significance of economic diplomacy towards transforming bilateral ties into a mutually beneficial economic partnership.