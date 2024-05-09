Seminar on role of youth in promoting tolerance in society held

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCVE) and FATA University organised a seminar on the role of youth in building lasting peace and promoting tolerance in society under narrative provided by the Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration.

KPCVE Chief Coordination Officer Dr Ayaz was the chief guest on the occasion. Education expert Dr Sami-ud-Din, FATA University Provost Saeed Khalil, and other experts also spoke on the occasion.

KPCVE Manager Irfan Khan, FATA University Registrar Akbar Amin, KPCVE Principal Research Officer Aimal Riaz, Principal Research Officer Sahar Ali, university faculty and a large number of students participated in the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ayaz said that youth are the most valuable asset of any nation who plays an important role in establishing durable peace and building the nation. The KPCVE is taking concrete steps to ensure active participation of youth in efforts to build lasting peace through the implementation of Paigham-e-Pakistan’s national narrative. He said that the unanimous Declaration of Paigham-e-Pakistan is a comprehensive and guiding document to promote peace, tolerance, and inter-faith harmony in society.

Educationist Dr Sami-ud-Din highlighted the importance of the message of the Paigham-e-Pakistan Declaration and said it provides a national narrative and a guiding framework that emphasises the importance of dialogue, understanding, and respect for diversity. Embracing this narrative, FATA University strives to counter extremist ideologies and promote a message of unity and harmony among the youth of the merged district (formerly FATA) and beyond.

FATA University representative Akbar Amin expressed his confidence that the students of FATA University will play their effective role in promoting peace and tolerance.