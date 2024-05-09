We love Pakistan Army, says Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder Trustee and General Secretary of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that we love Pakistan and the Pakistan Army madly. Our defense and sensitive institutions are not at risk from the nefarious intentions of a handful of miscreants. No power in the world can make the conscious people of Pakistan suspicious of Pakistan’s forces, he added. People are disgusted with the specific political disease of national politics and are awake for the defense of the homeland. The fire that certain miscreants started in Jinnah House on May 9, 2023 has been extinguished, but the chests of serious Pakistanis are still burning., he saisd. He was interacting with the media during his visit to Jinnah House. Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that Pakistanis have destroyed the coffin of politics of hatred, hypocrisy, violence and bigotry. No agenda is indispensable for the integrity and development of any state. The nation is not ready to forgive the stalkers and the politically cowards. Enmity with state institutions is definitely tantamount to rebellion against the state, he said. He said that the section who wants to erase the stains of May 9 from their feet should take the pledge of constructive politics for the construction of the state and sincerely apologize. The defense leadership has given way to constructive politics to the negative characters of the May 9 tragedy by showing generosity, but they have to apologize for this, he said. He said that such a person who is a personality cannot understand the value of state, peace and freedom. Remember, the lords of power and authority keep coming and going, but the importance of state institutions and departments for the survival of the state cannot be denied.

He said that Pakistan Army is a disciplined force, criticizing any official associated with it will be considered as an insult to the Pakistan Army, so we will not allow any foul-mouthed politician to insult and slander.