Gaza's Al-Quds Hospital reduces its services amid severe fuel shortage

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced Wednesday that services have been reduced at Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City due to a severe shortage of fuel for its generators.



Since Oct. 7, Israeli authorities have shut all crossings with Gaza and banned the entry of all goods and items including fuel.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization said the move aims to conserve the consumption of fuel "that was supposed to run out today."

It added that under this procedure, the surgery unit, the oxygen-generating unit and the radiology unit will be shut down as the hospital is drawing power from a smaller generator.

It noted that the hospital administration set a schedule for using electricity with an average of two hours daily in each building to allow displaced people to cook and charge their cell phones.

Around 14,000 displaced Palestinians are sheltering in the hospital amid the continued Israeli onslaught on Gaza.

Al-Quds Hospital’s administration said several times that it received threats and orders from the Israeli army to evacuate but rejected doing so.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.​​​​​​​

At least 10,569 Palestinians, including 4,324 children and 2,823 women, have been killed.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is nearly 1,600, according to official figures.