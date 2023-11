Various literary programmes, including Mehfil-e-Mushaira and international literary conference are being arranged in the City on the arrival of world-fame poetess Rehana Qamar this month.

Renowned ghazal poetess Rehana Qamar will reach here this month from California, USA. She will also grace the occasion of the 16th International Urdu Conference going to be held in Karachi. She has authored more than 10 books of poetry in Urdu.