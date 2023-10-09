Terrorism and how to combat

After 9/11, the world has changed and started re­alizing the painful effects of terrorism and its disastrous consequences. Resultantly, there is rise of literature on the subject of terrorism and its objectives. One opinion is that terrorism is the result of education, while other opine that it is the

logical result of education of Madrassah in which the hatred against other sects is taught re­ligiously. However, it is impor­tant to note that is over simpli­fication to conclude in such a way. It is multi-dimensional in approach, context-specific, and geo-political goals. We need to analyse crucial aspects, like, socio-economic conditions, how terrorism changes the behaviour, the force of ideol­ogy and strategies of terrorist groups. As per report of Global Terrorism Index (GTI), South Asia remains the region with average GTI score

in 2022. The region recorded 1,354 deaths from terrorism in 2022, a decrease of 30% com­pared to 2021. Afghanistan and Pakistan remain amongst the ten countries most af­fected by terrorism in 2022. Although Taliban had taken power, terrorist operations dropped by 75% and deaths by 58%. Afghanistan ranked first in GTI for the fourth year in a row as the most inflicted coun­try by terrorism. Deaths in Pakistan rose significantly to 643 in 2022, a 120% increase from 292 deaths in 2021 and nine times higher than 2021 terrorism deaths.

Over the last one decade, the pattern and trend of terrorism has changed but we have not equipped ourselves to combat the terrorism in the language of terrorists. The changing strategies of terrorist groups have made it difficult to get the desired results. The intro­duction and development of drones has rapidly changed the nature of conflicts, turn­ing into new war-technology. This new trend in terrorist at­tacks by ISIS, Boko Haram and Houthis has worsen the situ­ation. As per latest report of GTI, 65 non-state actors are presently capable of deploy­ing military drones which can fly up to 1,500 km. We can win the war against terrorism by cyber security technology, arti­ficial intelligence and machine learning technology, travel data analysis and biometric system, payment system and virtual assets technology, mod­ern technology and radar sig­nal technology, monitoring and analysis technology, electronic games technology, and last but not the least, rudimentary changes in syllabus which ulti­mately lead to nation building.