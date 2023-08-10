PAC exhibits Islamic calligraphic work of Mufaz Alam

Rawalpindi-Punjab Arts Council (PAC) on Wednesday organized Islamic calligraphy exhibition of Mufaz Alam work. Renowned calligrapher Rasheed Butt was the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony.

While addressing the participants of the exhibition, Rasheed Butt said that Islamic calligraphy has a very close relationship with the Quran. Quranic verses and surahs are well used in this style of calligraphy. In Islam, matters related to writing and writing is given great importance. For centuries, the main focus of attention of Muslims is the Kalam of Allah. It is a miracle of the Quran that Muslims were exposed to a pure art like Islamic calligraphy, he added.

He further said that today’s young people are entering the field of painting with critical thinking. By following Quranic teachings, a person gets peace of mind and heart in this world and the hereafter, without it, human life cannot reach its ascension. Butt said, “Punjab Arts Council’s promotion of the art of calligraphy is commendable. After seeing the work of Mufaz Alam, I can confidently say that Islamic calligraphy has a bright future in Pakistan.”

Director Arts Council Waqar Ahmad said that writing, reading and listening to the Holy Qur’an is a source of pride for Muslims. Allah has hidden the solution of all the problems of this world and the hereafter in the Book of Allah, which can only be used by people who are thoughtful and read the Holy Quran. Mufaz Alam has beautifully painted the verses of the Holy Quran on the canvas. It is indeed a gift from my Lord, he added. More than 50 calligraphies of Mufaz Alam were placed in the exhibition.