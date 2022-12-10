Share:

KARACHI- An accused allegedly involved in stealing electric and landline telephone cables was arrested red-handed by Shaheen Force in Defence area on Friday. According to spokesman for South Zone Police, the accused, identified as Mujahid, was busy cutting cables in Defence area when Shaheen Force personnel caught him. The police also recovered different cables and cutter from his possession. A case had been registered and the previous criminal record of the arrested was also being checked. Further investigations were underway.