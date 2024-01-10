CPC Controversy

Pakistan has adamantly rejected the recent “Country of Particular Concern (CPC)” designation by the US State Department under the International Religious Freedom Act. The rejection underscores the nation’s discontent with what it perceives as a biased and arbitrary assessment detached from ground realities. This stance, reiterated by the Foreign Office (FO), demands a deeper examination of the assessment process and its implications.

The US State Department’s recent designation placed Pakistan alongside nations identified for severe religious freedom violations. The FO, in its response, emphasised Pakistan’s pluralistic ethos and rich tradition of interfaith harmony, a testament to the country’s concerted efforts in promoting religious freedom and safeguarding minority rights. Pakistan’s Constitution upholds these principles, and the nation has undertaken wide-ranging measures in alignment with these constitutional provisions. The Foreign Office has also expressed concern over India’s exclusion from this list despite alleged religious freedom violations, which raises pertinent questions regarding the credibility and transparency of the designation process. The omission of India, a country flagged by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and international human rights groups for maltreatment of religious minorities, stands as a stark contrast. This discrepancy challenges the objectivity of the assessment and undermines its reliability.

Moreover, Pakistan asserts that unilateral and subjective exercises in designating CPCs are counterproductive and undermine the shared objective of both the US and Pakistan to advance religious freedom globally. The nation firmly believes in countering religious intolerance, xenophobia, and Islamophobia through constructive engagement and collective efforts based on mutual understanding and respect. Pakistan is actively engaging with the US, conveying its concerns regarding the designation, advocating for a fair and unbiased assessment process. The recurrence of Pakistan’s categorisation as a CPC in previous years necessitates a thorough reconsideration of the assessment criteria and process.

It highlights the urgency for a more comprehensive and objective evaluation that captures ground realities and acknowledges the proactive measures taken by Pakistan to foster religious harmony and protect minority rights. Moving forward, fostering constructive dialogue between nations and reevaluating the methodology behind such designations is crucial to effectively address religious freedom concerns on a global scale.