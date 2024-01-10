Wednesday, January 10, 2024
MORA initiates crackdown on tour operators making illegal Hajj bookings

Web Desk
10:42 PM | January 10, 2024
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has initiated action against tour operators engaged in illegal bookings for Hajj and Umrah, Radio Pakistan has reported.

The ministry has instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit an inquiry report against "Fifth Pillar Family Takafull Limited", which is implicated in unlawful processes associated with Hajj bookings.

The ministry has urged the general public to be vigilant against such fraudulent companies, and advised them to verify the details of companies on its website before making bookings for Hajj and Umrah.

