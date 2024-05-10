Azma terms May 9 darkest day in country’s history

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari Thursday said that May 9 is the darkest day in the history of Pakistan. “One year has elapsed since the occurrence of May 9 incidents but not a single accused has been punished so far. A group of miscreants launched an attack on the military installations with an organized plan. Before these attacks, the youth were brainwashed for one year. People’s minds were poisoned against the national security institutions. The youth segment was used to materialize their vested interests”, she said in a statement here. The Information Minister said that the May 9 mastermind’s children were sitting in London while the children of the nation were put on trial in prisons and courts. The founder of PTI has destroyed the moral fabric of the nation. Prime Ministers were sentenced to death, shot down, disqualified and exiled while the PTI founder was pampered. Jinnah House, GHQ were attacked and Radio Pakistan was burnt on the arrest of founder PTI. The group of miscreants should keep one thing in their minds that they will have to account for the 9th May incidents. Azma Bokhari further highlighted that the masterminds, facilitators and miscreant elements of May 9 incidents should be brought to justice. Every Pakistani takes pride in the sacrifices of their martyrs but this wretched group even made a mockery of their own martyrs. They burnt the monuments of their martyrs and the families of these martyrs are still waiting to get justice from the courts. Their loved ones are still looking at the courts as when punishments will be meted out to these miscreants who desecrated the monuments of their loved ones.