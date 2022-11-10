Share:

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed displeasure over the closure of roads in Islamabad by the protesting government employees.

“Self-respect and freedom of movement are the fundamental constitutional rights of every citizen,” he said.

“On the morning of November 8, while I was going to the court, the traffic was stopped. On inquiry, it was told that the President was being moved from that route,” he added.

“Hundreds of vehicles containing thousands of people had been stopped. People must have been going to hospitals or to perform necessary works. It is very sad to see that this is happening in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” he resented.

“The sovereignty of Allah is acknowledged first in the Constitution of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Azam had said the meaning of us having state is that we can live as free people. A state where the principles of Islamic social justice are practiced freely,” he pointed out.

He said that he had left for the house on foot as usual from the Supreme Court the other evening when he saw a dozen of government employees protesting and the road was closed.

“The other side of the road had been turned into a dual carriageway where most of the vehicles with official number plates were parked illegally on yellow lines,” he deplored.

“As a citizen, I inquired from the DIG operations and the deputy commissioner. I asked why the vehicles were parked illegally,” he added.