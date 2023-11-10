Regional Balancing

In the wake of escalating terrorist attacks, PM Kakar’s assertion linking the surge to the mass expulsion of Afghan nationals sheds light on Pakistan’s intricate challenges. The caretaker prime minister rightly places accountability on the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operating from Afghanistan, highlighting the urgency of cross-border collaboration.

The ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees prompts vital questions about Pakistan’s equilibrium between internal affairs and adherence to international norms. PM Kakar’s emphasis on diplomatic resolutions and constructive dialogue sparks optimism for regional stability. The complexity demands meticulous examination and a steadfast commitment to regional peace and security.

Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, in a recent press conference, correlated the increase in TTP attacks with the Afghan Taliban-led government’s failure to curb extremism. Over the past two years, since the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan, terrorist incidents in Pakistan have surged by 60%, resulting in 2,267 casualties. The prime minister’s call for the Afghan government to surrender Pakistani nationals involved in terrorism underscores the necessity of collaborative efforts.

Despite Pakistan providing a list of TTP members to the Taliban and sharing crucial information, tangible action remains elusive. The Taliban’s denial of responsibility and calls for Pakistan to address its domestic issues independently strain relations. The forced expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan further exacerbates tensions, with over 300,000 Afghans forcibly returning since October 3. The strained relationship between Islamabad and the Taliban, exacerbated by the refugee expulsion, raises concerns. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expresses apprehension over reports of increased detentions, violence, and intimidation against Afghan refugee communities in Pakistan.

In navigating these challenges, PM Kakar’s pursuit of diplomatic solutions and constructive dialogue emerges as a beacon of hope. The delicate balance between internal concerns and international obligations necessitates a nuanced approach. As the region grapples with these complexities, a commitment to peace, cooperation, and dialogue remains paramount for a stable and secure future.