Governor proposes setting up Primary Education Commission to ensure quality learning

KARACHI-Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, on Thursday, suggested the formation of a Primary Education Commission for improving the quality of early childhood education.

The Governor, while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of the 33rd Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management, Karachi, said that the proposed commission may be constituted on the pattern of the Higher Education Commission with objectives of ensuring quality education to children aged between 5 to 8 years. The commission would ensure learning along with training of the future generation on the lines that they grow to become productive, sensible and contributing citizens of the society who are always ready not only to help their fellow citizens but also contribute wholeheartedly to the efforts of social and economic development of the motherland, he stated.

Stressing the need for the promotion of national spirit, the governor said that all 240 million Pakistani have to join hands for economic and social development and solidarity of the country. National spirit and nationalistic vision were the key to the success of all the developed nations who grew and prospered in the world, he noted and urged that the Pakistani nation has to unite under the national flag while putting aside all the political, linguistic, sectarian and other differences.

Kamran Tessori while recalling the sad incidents of May 9 said that those unfortunate occurrences were the manifestation of the fact that society had lost valuable qualities of patience and endurance and an infuriated mob inflicted damages to a house attributed to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah without having a second thought that it is our own country.

“Today, we have to pledge that we will thoroughly consider the objectives and consequences of each of our actions and set the right direction for ourselves and perform at least a single act that will contribute to national development,” he urged. Kamran Tessori said that the doors of the Sindh Governor’s house were opened to the public as soon as he assumed the charge of the office and a number of philanthropists joined his hands in welfare initiatives like Iftar dinners in Ramzan-ul-Mubarak, provision of food ration to deserving families and free IT courses for youth. He said that modern technologies were emerging at a fast pace around the world and the governor’s house in collaboration with philanthropists decided to organise free IT courses for 50000 youth.

There were 550000 applications received within a week of the announcement of IT courses and tests were being conducted in phases for the selection of 50 thousand eligible candidates, he informed and said that arrangements were being made at the governor’s house for holding classes of IT courses.

He felicitated the participants of the 33rd Senior Management Course on completion of the course and said that the graduating officers will serve the key posts. The governor urged them to carry out their official responsibilities with honesty, dedication and sincerity and take all the decisions as per laws and rules.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, on Thursday, inaugurated the first International Food and Agricultural Exhibition here at Karachi Expo Centre. The 3-day FoodAg Pakistan- showcasing potential of the country’s dynamic agriculture and food industry- will continue till August 12.

Over 600 international delegates from 55 countries are expected to visit the exhibition where over 200 exhibitors are displaying food and agricultural products.

Governor speaking at the inaugural ceremony termed the first International Food and Agricultural Exhibition as a welcome initiative by TDAP and also welcomed foreign delegates from all over the world.

Kamran Tessori said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy and Pakistan provides an excellent opportunity for international investment in the field of global food security.

He said that a favourable investment climate, skilled manpower and a vast market for products exist in Pakistan, adding that the Government of Pakistan will provide all facilities to trade partners. He said that in the federal budget 2023-24 special incentives have been given to the agriculture sector including duty exemption on import of seeds and elimination of sales tax on combined harvesters.

Pakistan was 10th in rice production, 8th in wheat, 4th in mango, 6th in dates and 5th in sugarcane production in the world, the governor of Sindh noted and added that Pakistan was an active exporter of various value-added products as well. He said that the country’s agricultural exports were continuously increasing and more than doubled in the last ten years while rice export from Pakistan had exceeded $ 2.5 billion in year 2021 as it had reached 160 countries across the globe. Sindh Governor flanked by federal commerce secretary Muhammad Saleh Ahmed Farooqui, Chairman of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Zubair Motiwala and other officials also visited various stalls of the exhibition.

Later talking to the media, the governor said that there has been a change in the policy of all friendly countries and that change is to invest in Pakistan. The UAE has signed MoUs for port operations at KPT while in the coming days, more Gulf States were going to ink agreements at the government level.

Tessori said that China has broadened its investment policy for Pakistan while a whole secretariat in Turkey was planning to invest in Pakistan. It is for the first time that government-to-government negotiations were taking place and all the agreements were being finalised at the government level, he added. Responding to a query, he said that in the aftermath of the May 9 incident, the entire nation and all institutions were on the same page and in consensus on one point agenda that is to fix the economy and stabilise Pakistan.