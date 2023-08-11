SC fixes Parvez Elahi's bail plea for hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed for hearing the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhary Pervez Elahi.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Shahid Waheed would hear the plea of Pervaiz Elahi on August 16.

The PTI president had approached the top court against the verdict of the Lahore High Court given on July 17, and prayed to set aside it.

On July 17, the LHC suspended a single-bench’s decision that had barred the authorities from arresting PTI president Parvez Elahi.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi announced the ruling on an intra-court petition filed by the Punjab government against the single-bench’s verdict.

Issuing notice to the parties concerned, the judge has adjourned the case till August 1.

On July 14, the single bench of the high court prohibited the authorities from arresting the former Punjab chief minister in any undisclosed case.

The court, while giving a verdict, ordered police and the Anti-Corruption Establishment not to arrest the accused in any undisclosed case against him. Justice Amjad Rafique had passed the order in a case seeking details of cases against the PTI stalwart.

Earlier, the Lahore DC issued the notification stating that Parvez Elahi would remain in custody at the Camp Jail Lahore for a period of 30 days in order to prevent public disorder.