Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday Pakistan faced severe floods this year, which was a human tragedy and developed countries are responsible for it.

The CM further said “We have been discussing climate change for 30 years and now is the time to face consequences has come in the form of tragic floods in Pakistan, developed countries of the world are responsible for this. UN Secretary General visited Mohenjo-Daro himself to see the disasters of water.”

Murad Ali Shah also said that, his ancestors founded a mosque in 1860 which was affected badly that even NED University engineers were unable to restore. There is a hope of getting $1.5bn from the World Bank to cover the wreckages of flood.

The minister added “Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari talks about climate justice, we shall propose the plan for climate justice in front of the world and we hope to present it in way that they support it. Pakistan’s global crane house only contributes 1% of gasses.”