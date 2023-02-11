Share:

Federal Investigation Agency had completed its investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shaukat Tarin in his audio leak with Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finance ministers.

Sources said the FIA had sought the approval of the interior ministry to begin legal proceedings against Mr Tarin and eventually his detention.

As per FIA, Shaukat Tarin’s conversation was an effort to derail the deal with the IMF and he wanted to harm the security and national interests of the country.

Earlier, audio of PTI leader Shaukat Tarin surfaced in which he allegedly asked Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Ministers to backtrack from IMF commitments in order to pressurize federal government.