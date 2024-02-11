Financial issues, serious economic challenges await new govt: APBF

ISLAMABAD - The All Pakistan Business Forum has warned that the financial constraints and the economic challenges are awaiting the incoming government amidst highest record inflation and unemployment in the country. The APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood said that the new government would have to face mammoth economic challenges. The country is facing challenges like higher inflation and unemployment rates, ongoing IMF program and possible engagement for fresh program to improve balance of payments situation, debt restructuring, framing new resource sharing formula between centre and provinces, National Finance Commission (NFC) and privatization of loss-making state-owned entities. However, it would be a challenging task for the coalition government.
He said that results of the current general elections are indicating for establishing a coalition government at the federal level, which would have to deal with plethora of economic issues including higher inflation and unemployment rates, dealing with International Monetary Fund (IMF), debt restructuring and others.
Syed Maaz Mahmood said that the country is currently witnessing higher inflation rate, which would be a main challenge for the new coalition government. Inflation has remained in the range of 28 to 29 percent in the last few months mainly due to increase in energy prices.
According to the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Index, Pakistan is ranked 136th in the world overall and 172nd, in terms of tax compliance. According to these rankings, the major obstacles to economic investment at the moment are the government’s complex systems, lack of transparency, and complex tax laws and regulations. Further, to boost foreign exchange revenues, the federal government must prioritize export promotion strategies. This can be accomplished by increasing export competitiveness, diversifying export products, supporting exporters, and locating new markets through trade agreements and diplomatic efforts.
The World Bank’s Paying Taxes report states that the sub-indicators of the overall measure of paying taxes, such as the number of payments and time to comply, in particular, evaluate the advancement of online tax filing and payment. The extent of these indicators decreases as IT-enabled tax system procedures increase. According to this data, Pakistan is ranked lower among the Asian Pacific nations for overall taxpayers. Several actions can be taken to address Pakistan’s fiscal and economic issues and provide pave the road forward such as strengthening tax administration and broadening the tax base by bringing more individuals and businesses into the tax net. It is crucial to promote economic documentation to increase revenue collection, diminish the informal economy, fight tax evasion, and boost tax collection methods through automation and digitalization. To lessen reliance on external borrowing and manage the present debt burden successfully, a strong debt management strategy is also urgently needed.