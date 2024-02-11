Sindh University’s Assistant Director Admissions Iftkhar Narejo Passes away

HYDERABAD - The Assistant Director of Ad­missions Sindh University Jamshoro Iftikhar Ahmed Narejo passed away due to a heart attack. According to details, Iftikhar Narejo suf­fered a severe heart attack Later, he was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. On the information, many officers and employees of the Uni­versity reached the spot after which he was taken to his native village Haji Ahmed Shaikh near Mir­purkhas for burial. Mean­while, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Meritorious Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, has expressed his grief over the sudden death of Iftikhar Narejo.