Sunday, February 11, 2024
Sindh University’s Assistant Director Admissions Iftkhar Narejo Passes away

February 11, 2024
HYDERABAD   -  The Assistant Director of Ad­missions Sindh University Jamshoro Iftikhar Ahmed Narejo passed away due to a heart attack. According to details, Iftikhar Narejo suf­fered a severe heart attack Later, he was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. On the information, many officers and employees of the Uni­versity reached the spot after which he was taken to his native village Haji Ahmed Shaikh near Mir­purkhas for burial. Mean­while, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Prof. Meritorious Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, has expressed his grief over the sudden death of Iftikhar Narejo.

