UN must ‘actively’ seek resolution of Kashmir & Palestine disputes: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS - Pakistan has called on the United Nations to ac­tively seek to resolve festering disputes, such as Kashmir and Palestine, with several modalities for conflict resolution being available under the UN Charter. “The current threats to peace and se­curity emanate mainly from violations of the fun­damental principles of the UN Charter, especial­ly non-use of force, foreign occupation, demand of self-determination, great power rivalries, and a new arms race,” Ambassador Munir Akram said after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres un­veiled his priorities for 2024 as the world faces critical challenges. The UN chief’s multifaceted re­port notes that a volatile global security environ­ment is further exacerbated by growing poverty, climate change, injustice, inequality, hate, intoler­ance, xenophobia and Islamophobia.

“We must prevent a major conflict, especial­ly in a ‘nuclearized environment’,” the Pakistani envoy stressed, pointing out that it is essential to address the root causes of terrorism and new and emerging forms, as also “state terrorism” and “state-sponsored” terrorism; and ensure the pro­tection of human rights while combating terror­ism. Ambassador Akram also called for a Security Council that is more representative, more dem­ocratic, more transparent, more effective, and more accountable. “This goal can only be attained through a comprehensive reform that caters to the interests of all Member States – small, medium, and large.” he said. The model the Uniting For the Italy/Pakistan-led Consensus (UfC) group, which seeks more elected seats but no additional per­manent members in an enlarged Council, was the most likely to secure the “widest possible” sup­port, the Pakistani envoy said. The Inter-Govern­mental Negotiations (IGN) process offers the best platform to reach an agreed and negotiated out­come to restructure the Security Council, he said.