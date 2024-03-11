Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hotel management announces advance Eid bonus for employees

APP
March 11, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI    -  In antici­pation of Ramazan and Eid celebrations, Hotel Mehran is pioneering by provid­ing advance bonuses to its employees who observe these sacred occasions. Ad­ditionally, the hotel is com­memorating International Women’s Day with special events to honor the invalu­able contributions of wom­en in the workforce. “Staff is my strength,” Yasir Ahmed declared, underscoring his profound appreciation for the talented individuals who bring the hotel’s vision to life each day. He emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and nurturing work environment where employees feel valued, em­powered and motivated to excel in their roles.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1710059159.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024