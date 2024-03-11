Hotel management announces advance Eid bonus for employees

KARACHI - In antici­pation of Ramazan and Eid celebrations, Hotel Mehran is pioneering by provid­ing advance bonuses to its employees who observe these sacred occasions. Ad­ditionally, the hotel is com­memorating International Women’s Day with special events to honor the invalu­able contributions of wom­en in the workforce. “Staff is my strength,” Yasir Ahmed declared, underscoring his profound appreciation for the talented individuals who bring the hotel’s vision to life each day. He emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive and nurturing work environment where employees feel valued, em­powered and motivated to excel in their roles.