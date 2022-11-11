Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) and the Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association (PWCTA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to work jointly for promoting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Canada.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI, and Bushra Rehman, President PWCTA, signed the MoU during a ceremony held at ICCI, said a press release.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar said that the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Canada in 2020 was just around US$ 1.11 billion, which is not reflective of the actual potential of both countries and stressed the need for working together to develop strong business linkages between the private sectors of both countries in order to improve bilateral trade volume. He said that Canada is a developed country and Pakistan can get many economic benefits by enhancing economic cooperation with it. He said that Pakistan offers great opportunities to Canadian companies in education, IT & telecom, cleantech, energy, oil & gas, agri-food, wood sectors and many other fields. He hoped that the MoU between ICCI and PWCTA would contribute to strengthening trade ties between the two countries. Ms. Bushra Rehman, President, Pakistan Western Canada Trade Association, said that her Association is advocating the collective voice of the private sector and offers helpful advice and assistance to the government in its efforts to promote exports, encourage foreign investment and stimulate economic activities in the country.

She said that PWCTA is playing an active role in promoting economic activities and in identifying problems of trade, industry, services, investments, environment that are taken up with the government to safeguard the interests of the private sector. She said that PWCTA would work with ICCI for reduction of transaction costs and simplification of procedures by taking up such issues with their respective governments to facilitate trade promotion. She said that the Pakistani business community including women entrepreneurs should participate in trade fairs and exhibitions in Canada to introduce the export potential of their products including textiles products, surgical instruments, footballs. She said that the student visa acceptance rate in Canada is 82 percent and Pakistani students should take advantage of this facility to get quality education in Canadian universities.