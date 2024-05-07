Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani Rupee on Friday shed 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.23 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.20. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs277.50 and Rs280.35, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 58 paisa and closed at Rs299.43 against the last-day closing of Rs298.85, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen went down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas an increase of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound gained 37 paisa and was traded at Rs349.70 compared to the last closing of Rs349.33.

The Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal went up by 01 paisa each and closed at Rs75.75 and Rs74.18, respectively.