HABIBMETRO, GoRead.pk collaborate to promote literacy and storytelling

KARACHI - HABIBMETRO continues to support social initiatives that are focused on children’s literacy and development. The bank has joined hands with GoRead.pk for the publication of The Memory Box, a children’s book written by Nusser Sayeed and illustrated by Saleha Ghani.

GoRead.pk’s major initiatives include Kahaani Sawaari, a unique programme that mobilizes children from less fortunate communities for storytelling sessions in outdoor spaces. The organization has also placed hanging libraries with cloth-made bookshelves in areas such as Lyari and Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi. “We are pleased to partner with GoRead.pk and support its unique initiative of promoting literacy and storytelling in underprivileged communities to nurture children’s intellectual capabilities. GoRead.pk’s dedication to empower children through the power of reading has inspired us and we hope it continues to inspire children across Pakistan,” said Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO. HABIBMETRO’s collaboration with GoRead.pk promotes storytelling and awareness among underserved communities and develops positive character traits in children. Through literature, children are inspired to embrace beneficial habits and empowered to play constructive roles in society and contribute to its development.

“GoRead.pk is proud to partner with HABIBMETRO, a socially responsible organization whose support has allowed us to effectively expand our library programme for children. Thank you HABIBMETRO for joining our movement and allowing us to move closer to our collective vision of a Pakistan where one day all children will love to read,” said Nusser Sayeed, author of The Memory Box and Founder & CEO of GoRead.pk.

This partnership with GoRead.pk furthers HABIBMETRO’s mission to create opportunities for the growth and development of children in Pakistan. As a trusted institution in Pakistan’s financial landscape, HABIBMETRO serves millions of customers through a nationwide network of over 525 branches, including 208 dedicated Islamic banking branches in more than 200 cities. HABIBMETRO is a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich, which operates in 11 countries across four continents.

As a reputable organization in Pakistan’s education landscape, GoRead.pk is providing thousands of primary school children with access to high-quality and engaging storybooks, which are read aloud to them via sessions of joyful storytelling led by caring adults. These sessions help children grow their vocabulary, acquire strong character qualities, and develop socio-emotional learning and a lifelong love of reading for pleasure.