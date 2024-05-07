Gold rates up by Rs2,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs240,500 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs238,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,257 to Rs206,190 from Rs204,047, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,007 from Rs187,043, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,620 and Rs2,254.80, respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,322 from $2,301.