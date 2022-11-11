Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Thursday resumed its long march towards Islamabad from Wazirabad with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi leading the marchers. “I will reach Rawalpindi and I invite you all to come and march with us because it is a matter of the future of the country and the future of your children,” PTI chairman Imran Khan said in a video address lasting less than 20 minutes on Thursday. In a late night development, Imran Khan asked his supporters to ‘end their road blockades with immediate effect.’ “As our Long March for Haqeeqi Azadi has resumed once again, I am calling on all our workers to end their road blockades with immediate effect,” tweets Imran Khan. Imran Khan also vowed to continue his fight for ‘real freedom’ until his last breath as his supporters joined a “long march” to the capital Islamabad demanding snap elections. The PTI party Thursday resumed the march to Islamabad from Wazirabad city in Punjab province a week after the former prime minister was shot at in an ‘assassination attempt.’ While addressing to his supporters via video-link on Thursday, Imran said that he won’t step back and urged the nation to join PTI’s long march. “You have to win the war for the country’s future. “I can only try but you have to participate because the future is yours and your children’s future,” he said, stating that he will receive PTI supporters from across the country in Rawalpindi. PTI chairman Imran Khan also claimed that the nation has lost trust in the institutions and all eyes were on the Supreme Court (SC) now. “CJP, we are becoming a banana republic. You have to save the country. The nation has lost trust in institutions. You have to fix this because the country doesn’t work without institutions,” he said in his address. The former premier said that what was happening in Pakistan was “unimaginable even in western societies”. “When will the country’s law give us protection,” Imran demanded, adding that the country’s future “lies in the CJP’s hands”. PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial to look into the matters of the FIR of attack on his container, the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif as well as alleged custodial torture of PTI Senator Azam Swati. “You have a big responsibility, the nation is looking at you,” Imran said as he directly addressed the chief justice in his video address. “An ex-prime minister cannot register an FIR, which is his right. There should be an investigation and then you will know who is the real culprit.” “Chief Justice of Pakistan, I want you to take action. the nation is looking at you. Who was most bothered with Arshad Sharif’s writing? Who was so angry with him? CJP, only you can do it. The investigation agencies are in the hands of thieves. Who can trust these army officers?” Imran Khan has said that the “plan” to assassinate him was made in September. “This incident […] no, this planned assassination attempt … I want to clear that this plan was made in September,” he said while addressing long march participants. “On Sep 24, I said in a public rally that this plan was formed and that they will blame a religious fanatic [for it].” Imran reiterated his allegations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and others, claiming that they had planned to pin his murder on a “religious fanatic”. “They planned that if a religious fanatic kills Imran, the responsibility from them will go away,” he said. PTI leader Asad Umar, in his address to PTI supporters in Wazirabad, said that no one could scare Imran Khan or his followers. “Exactly a week from today, an attempt was made to take Imran Khan’s life […] but let me tell you today, it was not an attempt to take one man’s life, it was an attempt to silence the nation’s voice.” PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, addressing the nation from Wazirabad, said that despite an assassination attempt, PTI didn’t bow or give up on its struggle for freedom. “Today, we had the option to either stand behind the bullet proof glass or in front of it […] and we have chosen the latter […] we have decided to look you in the eye. “We have decided to tell you that PTI didn’t bow and will never do it […] no matter what comes,” Qureshi told supporters. ‘20,000 POLICE FOR PTI LONG MARCH’ A Punjab Police spokesperson said on Thursday that 20,000 personnel had been deployed for security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march, starting from Wazirabad and Toba Tek Singh. He said that PTI leaders -- Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar -- were brought to the starting points of long march by special squad of the Punjab Police, and bullet-proof glasses and rostrum had been installed at the containers of the two caravans of the long march. The spokesperson said that the long march administration had been requested to implement the security standard operating procedures (SOPs) in all circumstances. He said that Special Branch, CTD and District Police had been instructed to carry out search-and-combing operations on the routes of the long march on daily basis. ‘CLOSURE OF ROADS’ The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench summoned the district administration over the closure of several roads by the PTI sit-ins on Friday. Earlier, a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench stating that educational institutions had been closed in Rawalpindi for the last three days while the traffic system in the city had also been badly affected due to protests of the political party. He added that human rights were being violated while patients were facing difficulty in reaching hospitals. The LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza, while accepting the petition for hearing, summoned the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and City Police Officer to appear before the Court on November 11 (Friday).