Share:

Violence against children occurs in different forms like Physical, Sexual, Neglect, Emotional, and psychological in multiple ways violation of a child is happening authenticity. And WHO (World Health Organization), consultation on child abuse prevention recognized violence against children as a growing Public-Health and development problem, defined as child abuse and mistreatment constitute physical and emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, negligent treatment, and potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power. As Child Abuse is widely prevalent but rarely recognized as a social problem in Pakistan ( According to the international society prevention of Child Abuse (ISPCAN), overall, 41.69 percentage respondents have been sexually abused in one and another form in the recent year.

Thus recently published retrospective study by Abbas and Jabeen 2020 on the prevalence of Child abuse in Pakistan was conducted with an equal number of male and female respondents 41 percent (44 % Males and 39 % females) of respondents reported facing at least one form of sexual abuse during childhood. Among many factors of the prevailing situation, The most pertinent is a poor parent-child relationship in

Pakistan is one of the leading countries with Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) in the world where around 550,000 (0.55 million) children are abused annually.

Child abuse is a serious problem in Pakistan that often goes unpunished however, there are laws in place that for severe. Penalties for those who are convicted of abusing children. These penalties range from imprisonment to the death of sentence and they provide some measure of justice for victims and their facilities.

SAQIB KHAND,

Karachi.