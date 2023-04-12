Share:

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) Rabita Committee launched a broadside on Wednesday at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry.

Taking a dig at the PTI, the Rabita Committee claimed, "Corruption was at its peak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the tenure of the PTI. Fawad Chaudhry should talk about the embezzlement in the development fund for the province. Where was Fawad Chaudhry during the process of the census for the last two months?"

The Rabita Committee said, "The first point of the agreement with the PTI was to ensure a fair census." It was told to the PTI and other parties to extend support to us in a bid to support the transparent census. But the PTI continued to indulge into the politics of hypocrisy".

The PTI will now not manage to deceive the people of Karachi, added the Rabita Committee.