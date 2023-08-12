IHC CJ warns of contempt proceedings if lawyers not allowed to meet Imran

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Friday said that the court will issue “appropriate orders” in the petitions related to meetings of legal team with Imran Khan and provision of facilities to him in jail.
During the hearing, Imran’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat informed the bench that they were not being allowed to meet Imran despite court orders and requested the court to issue directives to allow the legal team to meet with the PTI chief in jail. He contended that there had been false accusations of causing disruptions by Khan’s lawyers at the Attock District Jail, where Imran was serving his prison term.
Justice Aamer said that they had said this before and they would say it again that lawyers were allowed to hold meetings with Imran.
The lawyer also complained before the judge that the attempts were made to arrest him despite the fact he had obtained interim bail. The CJ also asked from the state counsel that whether the lawyers could meet the accused or not? The provincial government’s lawyer informed the court that a meeting between the PTI chief and his lawyer had already taken place on August 7 where the lawyer signed letters of attorney for the high courts and the Supreme Court.
The IHC CJ questioned that whether the signing of legal documents was the only reason for which the lawyers were permitted to meet with the prisoner. He warned that failure to allow these meetings will be viewed as contempt of court. Rao said that they had granted the permission for holding the meeting on August 7 but on August 8 and 9 they reached too late.
The counsel for PTI chairman argued before the court that there are 180 cases registered against Imran and the legal team needed advice of the PTI chairman.
Justice Aamer said that the lawyers should be permitted to meet with the prisoner through proper channels. The PTI’s lawyer on the other hand objected to the Punjab government’s version saying that they were fabricating the details. Marwat also argued that they needed to decide on the jail class within 48 hours which they failed to do so.
The Punjab government on the other hand maintained that the former premier was being provided all necessary facilities including medical care at the jail.
Justice Aamer remarked that court would issue appropriate orders on meeting of lawyers with PTI chairman and facilities provided to him at prison.