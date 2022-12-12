Share:

HYDERABAD - The management of Liaquat University hospital (LUH) announced plans to provide MRI, CT Scan, pathology tests and other treatment facilities free of cost to members of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) after completion of codal formalities. This was announced by the Director Admn LUH Abdul Sattar Jatoi in a meeting held with office bearers of PFUJ and HUJ (Workers) on Saturday. The journalists union’s delegation discussed issues of ailments of journalists and their families and demanded free of cost treatment and other medical facilities to the journalists and their dependents. The delegation headed by vice president PFUJ (Workers) Irfan Arain held a meeting with LUH management at the conference hall of the hospital and discussed health issues with the journalists. On this occasion, Hospital Director Admin Abdul Sattar Jatoi announced that MRI, CT scan, pathology tests and other facilities will be provided free of cost to the members of the workers union and their families. In this regard, cards will be made to the members of the union and the data of their and their families will be arranged. LUH Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi visited various departments of the hospital along with HUJ Workers office bearers and members and informed them about facilities provided in the hospital.

RMO General Dr. Shaukat Lakhu, AMS General OPD Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar, Dr. Faisal Memon, Central Vice President of PFUJ (Workers) Irfan Arain, President Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) Nasir Sheikh, General Secretary Amjad Islam, FEC members Abdullah Sarohi, Imran Patoli, Ghulam Qadir Tausefi, Imtiaz Khuhawar and others were present