Justice Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday sought the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) view on the Army’s exemption from the NAB law, questioning, "Is it legal or unlawful for Pakistani forces to be excluded from the NAB law?"

The petition opposing the NAB amendments was the subject of a hearing before the Supreme Court. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah questioned Imran Khan’s attorney on whether Pakistani troops had been excluded from the NAB’s purview throughout the hearing. What is the PTI stance on this? The apex court sought the PTI’s responses to crucial inquiries on Imran Khan’s appeal challenging the NAB reforms.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked, "What justifications exist for exempting Pakistan’s armed services from the NAB law?" Even judges are not immune from the NAB law’s reach. "A person was elected as a Member of Parliament by millions of people. “A member of parliament serves as a trustee for the people. "Is this democracy if I do?"

"How will the democratic system function if lawmakers leave the legislature and make choices on the streets?" Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked Imran Khan’s lawyer in another question.